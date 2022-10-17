Governor: Mine explosion kills 1 telecommunication worker, injures 3.
October 2, 2022 1:06 pm
A vehicle carrying four employees of telecommunications firm Ukrtelecom was blown up by a landmine near the town of Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast, and the injured were hospitalized after the incident, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Oct. 2.
