Governor: Loud explosions reported in Russian-occupied Svatove, Luhansk Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 28, 2022 7:45 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk Oblast, said that explosions were heard at a local agricultural facility that was used as a Russian military base.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.