Governor: Fire breaks out at oil depot due to shelling in Belgorod, Russia.
October 15, 2022 6:56 pm
Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, said that emergency workers had extinguished the fire. On Oct. 13, Gladkov said an ammunition warehouse was blown up in Belgorod, blaming Ukraine’s Armed Forces for the explosion.
