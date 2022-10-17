Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Fire breaks out at oil depot due to shelling in Belgorod, Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 15, 2022 6:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, said that emergency workers had extinguished the fire. On Oct. 13, Gladkov said an ammunition warehouse was blown up in Belgorod, blaming Ukraine’s Armed Forces for the explosion. 

