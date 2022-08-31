Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Cluster munition kills 17-year-old in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

August 31, 2022 6:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The teenager died after touching the unexploded cluster shell, which detonated, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. Seven other people have died due to unexploded devices in the region since Feb. 24, the official reported.

