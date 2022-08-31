Governor: Cluster munition kills 17-year-old in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
August 31, 2022 6:49 pm
The teenager died after touching the unexploded cluster shell, which detonated, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. Seven other people have died due to unexploded devices in the region since Feb. 24, the official reported.
