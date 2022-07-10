Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 10, 2022 9:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, at least 34 people, including a child, remain under the rubble of a five-story building in the city of Chasiv Yar as a result of a Russian missile strike on July 9. At least 6 people were killed and 5 injured.

