Governor: At least 34 people stuck under rubble after Russian missile strike in Donetsk Oblast
July 10, 2022 9:41 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, at least 34 people, including a child, remain under the rubble of a five-story building in the city of Chasiv Yar as a result of a Russian missile strike on July 9. At least 6 people were killed and 5 injured.
