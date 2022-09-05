Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: About 400 Russian soldiers killed, 100 military equipment recently destroyed in occupied Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 6:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai also reported on Sept. 5 that there is some positive news from the left bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, which he says gives hope for the de-occupation of Luhansk Oblast.

