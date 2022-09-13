Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 13, 2022 8:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the oblast's governor Oleksandr Starukh, Russian forces shelled the city of Orikhiv with multiple launch rocket systems on Sept. 13, completely destroying one house. Under its rubble, rescuers found the body of an 84-year-old woman.

