Governor: 1.3 million people evacuated from Ukrainian-held part of Donetsk Oblast since Feb. 24.
August 26, 2022 2:36 pm
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that about 350,000 residents remain in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the region.
