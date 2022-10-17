Google data: Russians consider fleeing the country as possible mobilization looms.
September 21, 2022 1:23 am
According to data from Google Trends, the search for fleeing the country became highly popular in Russia on Sept. 20 after the Kremlin and its proxies announced plans to annex occupied territories in Ukraine. The annexation plans also coincided with speculation that mobilization will be announced following the Russian parliament's adoption of tighter penalties for deserters during mobilization and martial law. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is expected to make a statement about these issues on Sept. 21.
