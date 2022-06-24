Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGermany, France reject Russian demand to make gas payments in rubles.

March 31, 2022 8:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Moscow's latest maneuver is an unacceptable breach of contract that amounts to "blackmail." Speaking during a joint conference with his French counterpart, Habeck said that he hasn't seen the new Russian decree mandating payments in rubles but said it's important "not to give a signal that we will be blackmailed by Putin."

