Germany, France reject Russian demand to make gas payments in rubles.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 31, 2022 8:26 pm
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Moscow's latest maneuver is an unacceptable breach of contract that amounts to "blackmail." Speaking during a joint conference with his French counterpart, Habeck said that he hasn't seen the new Russian decree mandating payments in rubles but said it's important "not to give a signal that we will be blackmailed by Putin."