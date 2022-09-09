German opposition leader calls for sending 100 Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine.
September 10, 2022 1:18 am
“Freedom is priceless. An attack on Ukraine is an attack on the post-war European peace order," said Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been accused of blocking arms supplies, including the delivery of Marder vehicles, to Ukraine.
