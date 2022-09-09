Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGerman opposition leader calls for sending 100 Marder armored vehicles to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 10, 2022 1:18 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“Freedom is priceless. An attack on Ukraine is an attack on the post-war European peace order," said Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been accused of blocking arms supplies, including the delivery of Marder vehicles, to Ukraine. 

