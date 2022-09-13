Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, September 13, 2022

externalGerman government: Scholz told Putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 13, 2022 9:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a press release by the German government, during a 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Putin to reach a diplomatic solution as soon as possible based on a ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops, and respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Scholz stressed that any further Russian annexation steps “would not go unanswered and would not be recognized under any circumstances.” 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok