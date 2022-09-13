According to a press release by the German government, during a 90-minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Putin to reach a diplomatic solution as soon as possible based on a ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops, and respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Scholz stressed that any further Russian annexation steps “would not go unanswered and would not be recognized under any circumstances.”