October 22, 2022 12:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Hensoldt, a German company, reported that it had supplied four TRML-4D radars for cutting-edge IRIS-T systems, which include both surface-to-air and air-to-air versions. The radars are able to detect and track 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 kilometers. They can also differentiate various types of air targets, focusing on high-speed and low-flying cruise missiles, as well as aircraft and helicopters.

