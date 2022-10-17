German, Dutch leaders pledge further military support for Ukraine.
September 19, 2022 6:14 pm
Following a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands and Germany would continue supporting Ukraine via Dutch-German military cooperation. Scholz has been repeatedly accused of blocking arms supplies to Ukraine.
