German agricultural minister urges arming Ukraine to avert global hunger.
April 17, 2022 2:45 pm
Minister Cem Özdemir said the German government received “alarming news” from Ukraine where Russian troops are “apparently also deliberately destroying agricultural infrastructure and supply chains,” which could have long-term effects on world food supplies. “That’s why it’s so important that the West supports Ukraine with additional, more effective weapons — and Germany shouldn’t be exempt from that,” the minister added.