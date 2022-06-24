Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalGerman agricultural minister urges arming Ukraine to avert global hunger.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 17, 2022 2:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Minister Cem Özdemir said the German government received “alarming news” from Ukraine where Russian troops are “apparently also deliberately destroying agricultural infrastructure and supply chains,” which could have long-term effects on world food supplies. “That’s why it’s so important that the West supports Ukraine with additional, more effective weapons — and Germany shouldn’t be exempt from that,” the minister added.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok