Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Sept. 18 condemned "in the strongest terms the atrocities committed by Russia in Izium." She reacted to the mass burial site reportedly containing around 440 graves in the liberated town in Kharkiv Oblast. According to Ukraine's officials, almost all the exhumed bodies showed signs of violent death. "These war crimes must be answered by justice," said Zourabichvili.