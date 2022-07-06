Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 6, 2022 8:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian troops stopped a Russian offensive near the village of Myronivka, around 30 kilometers southeast of Bakhmut, as well as near the settlement of Holmivskyi, some 20 kilometers south of the city, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 6. The report also said Russian forces shelled three villages in the northeastern part of the oblast with multiple rocket launchers. No casualties were reported.

