In Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian military failed to advance near the village of Svitlychne, Ukraine's General Staff said. Ukrainian troops also repelled Russian offensives towards Slovyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

