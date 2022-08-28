General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks in 5 directions.
August 28, 2022 11:23 pm
In Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian military failed to advance near the village of Svitlychne, Ukraine's General Staff said. Ukrainian troops also repelled Russian offensives towards Slovyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.
