Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Ukrainian army repels Russian attacks near 5 settlements.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 3, 2022 8:35 pm
Share:

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Maiorsk, New York, Zaitseve, Nevelske, and Pobieda, Donetsk Oblast. Over the past day, Russian troops had also launched two missiles and seven airstrikes across Ukraine, the Ukrainian military added.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok