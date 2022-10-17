General Staff: Ukrainian army repels Russian attacks near 5 settlements.
October 3, 2022 8:35 pm
According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Maiorsk, New York, Zaitseve, Nevelske, and Pobieda, Donetsk Oblast. Over the past day, Russian troops had also launched two missiles and seven airstrikes across Ukraine, the Ukrainian military added.
