externalGeneral Staff: Ukraine liberates Yatskivka in Donetsk Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 23, 2022 3:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Armed Forces have established control over the village of Yatskivka in Donetsk Oblast and regained previously lost positions in the Bakhmut direction, the General Staff reported on Sept. 23. Russian troops continue to conduct offensive actions to dislodge Ukrainian units from taken positions around Bakhmut, but Ukraine's military is holding their defense, according to Deputy Chief of Ukraine's General Staff Oleksii Hromov.

