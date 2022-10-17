General Staff: Ukraine liberates Yatskivka in Donetsk Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 23, 2022 3:42 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine's Armed Forces have established control over the village of Yatskivka in Donetsk Oblast and regained previously lost positions in the Bakhmut direction, the General Staff reported on Sept. 23. Russian troops continue to conduct offensive actions to dislodge Ukrainian units from taken positions around Bakhmut, but Ukraine's military is holding their defense, according to Deputy Chief of Ukraine's General Staff Oleksii Hromov.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.