General Staff: Ukraine repels Russia’s offensives in five directions
This item is part of our running news digest
August 24, 2022 7:48 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The General Staff said on Aug. 24 that Ukraine’s military had repelled the Russian offensives in the direction of Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and the Southern Buh.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.Support Us