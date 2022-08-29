General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian offensives on five fronts
August 29, 2022 7:30 pm
TGeneral Staff said on Aug. 29 that Ukraine’s military repelled Russian offensives in the direction of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka.
