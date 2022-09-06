General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks in Donbas, strikes key targets.
September 7, 2022 12:18 am
The Ukrainian General Staff reported unsuccessful Russian advances near Dolyna, Soledar, Novobakhmutivka, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Lyubomyrivka in Donetsk Oblast. Eight Russian ammunition depots, as well as command centers and pontoon bridges, were destroyed by Ukrainian troops, according to the General Staff.
