This item is part of our running news digest

June 24, 2022 7:01 pm
According to Ukraine’s General Staff's latest report, the Ukrainian military forced Russian troops to withdraw from their defensive positions in Kherson Oblast. Ukraine also repelled Russia's assaults in the directions of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk in the Donbas. Russian troops, however, captured the village of Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast.

