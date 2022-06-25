General Staff: Ukraine pushes back Russian troops in Kherson Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
June 24, 2022 7:01 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Ukraine’s General Staff's latest report, the Ukrainian military forced Russian troops to withdraw from their defensive positions in Kherson Oblast. Ukraine also repelled Russia's assaults in the directions of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk in the Donbas. Russian troops, however, captured the village of Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast.