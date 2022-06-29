General Staff: Russian troops try to block Lysychansk, take control of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway.
June 29, 2022 9:19 pm
Russian troops sent subversive groups to the village of Verkhnyokamyanka near the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, but they were defeated, Ukraine's General Staff said. Russian forces also unsuccessfully tried to advance towards the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, through the village of Spirne, according to the General Staff.