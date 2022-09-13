General Staff: Russian troops loot homes in the east, south of Ukraine
September 13, 2022 8:04 pm
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian soldiers stole hundreds of civilian cars, loaded with other looted goods, from Kharkiv Oblast. The military said that Russian troops continue to steal civilian cars and loot homes in the southern Zaporizhia and Kherson oblasts.
