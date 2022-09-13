Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, September 13, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russian troops loot homes in the east, south of Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 13, 2022 8:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian soldiers stole hundreds of civilian cars, loaded with other looted goods, from Kharkiv Oblast. The military said that Russian troops continue to steal civilian cars and loot homes in the southern Zaporizhia and Kherson oblasts.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok