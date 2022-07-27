Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russian troops have partial success near Vuhlehirsk power plant.

July 25, 2022 10:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian troops have been trying to seize the plant for weeks. Despite the name, the Vuhlehirsk power plant in Donetsk Oblast is not located in the Russian-occupied town of Vuhlehirsk. Ukraine's General Staff also said that Ukrainian troops had repelled a Russian offensive towards the village of Pokrovske in Donetsk Oblast. 

