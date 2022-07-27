General Staff: Russian troops have partial success near Vuhlehirsk power plant.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 25, 2022 10:42 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian troops have been trying to seize the plant for weeks. Despite the name, the Vuhlehirsk power plant in Donetsk Oblast is not located in the Russian-occupied town of Vuhlehirsk. Ukraine's General Staff also said that Ukrainian troops had repelled a Russian offensive towards the village of Pokrovske in Donetsk Oblast.