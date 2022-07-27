Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russian troops fail to advance in several directions in Donetsk Oblast.

July 22, 2022 8:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian offensive near the village of Pokrovske, 10 kilometers west of the city of Bakhmut, as well as Russian advances near the villages of Verkhnyokamyanske and Ivano-Daryivka. The Ukrainian military also repelled a Russian assault in the village of Vodiane, 20 kilometers northwest of Russian-occupied Donetsk.

