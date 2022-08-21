Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, August 21, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russian forces have partial success in some areas but Ukraine repels most offensives

This item is part of our running news digest

August 21, 2022 7:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 21 that Ukraine repelled Russian offensives in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts. Russian forces conducted airstrikes north and west of occupied Donetsk, near Mariinka, Vodyane, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, and in southern Ukraine, north of Mykolaiv, the General Staff said. In the east, Russia had partial success in the direction of Pisky, and in the south, in the Vasylki-Blahodtne direction east of Mykolaiv.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok