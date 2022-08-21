The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 21 that Ukraine repelled Russian offensives in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts. Russian forces conducted airstrikes north and west of occupied Donetsk, near Mariinka, Vodyane, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, and in southern Ukraine, north of Mykolaiv, the General Staff said. In the east, Russia had partial success in the direction of Pisky, and in the south, in the Vasylki-Blahodtne direction east of Mykolaiv.