General Staff: Russian forces conduct 2 missile strikes, 8 air strikes in one day
September 13, 2022 7:31 pm
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 13 that Russia targeted infrastructure in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. In the south of Ukraine, Russian forces shelled over 25 settlements, the military said.
