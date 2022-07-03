Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russian forces capture Zolotarivka near Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast.

July 3, 2022 9:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Located east of Lysychansk, the village is the last settlement between the recently captured city and the border of Luhansk Oblast. Ukraine's military also reported on July 3 that Russian forces have crossed the Siverskyi Donets River and are trying to seize a neighboring village of Bilohorivka, also in Luhansk Oblast.

