General Staff: Russian forces capture Zolotarivka near Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast.
July 3, 2022 9:15 pm
Located east of Lysychansk, the village is the last settlement between the recently captured city and the border of Luhansk Oblast. Ukraine's military also reported on July 3 that Russian forces have crossed the Siverskyi Donets River and are trying to seize a neighboring village of Bilohorivka, also in Luhansk Oblast.