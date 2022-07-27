General Staff: Russian army fails to advance in Kherson Oblast, retreats ‘chaotically.’
July 24, 2022 8:05 pm
Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near the villages of Sukhyi Stavok and Bilohirka near the border between Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported. On July 24, the Russian military also shelled dozens of settlements in Mykolaiv Oblast, trying to prevent the advance of Ukrainian troops, according to the General Staff.