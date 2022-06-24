Russia continues to regroup equipment and troops, transferring battalion tactical groups to Belgorod, Voronezh, and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine. The main goal is to take full control of the four Ukrainian cities – Popasna, Rubizhne, Nyzhne, and Novobakhmutivka. There is also a possibility that Russia will launch new attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, the Armed Forces report.