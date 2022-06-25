General Staff: Russia positions up to 3 BTGs in border Kursk, Bryansk regions.
June 22, 2022 9:14 am
Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 22 that Russian military is keeping up to three battalion tactical groups and units of airborne troops in the Bryansk and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine. In Donbas, Russian forces continue to focus their efforts in the direction of Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut in order to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk Oblast.