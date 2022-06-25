Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russia positions up to 3 BTGs in border Kursk, Bryansk regions.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 22, 2022 9:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 22 that Russian military is keeping up to three battalion tactical groups and units of airborne troops in the Bryansk and Kursk regions bordering Ukraine. In Donbas, Russian forces continue to focus their efforts in the direction of Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut in order to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk Oblast. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok