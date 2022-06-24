Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russia places Iskander missile systems 60 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

April 24, 2022 8:06 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the latest update from Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia has parked the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile systems 60 kilometers from Ukraine's border. The Russian military is also shelling the positions of the Ukrainian military in Donetsk direction using mortars, cannon artillery and multiple rocket launchers along the entire frontline. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
