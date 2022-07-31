General Staff: Russia moves troops from north of Donetsk Oblast to the south
July 31, 2022 7:58 pm
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia has moved some units from the Sloviansk direction in Donetsk Oblast to the southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukraine’s military also said that Russian troops have had partial success near Avdiivka, a suburb of occupied Donetsk. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attempts to advance toward the Husarivka village in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the report.