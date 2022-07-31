Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, July 31, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russia moves troops from north of Donetsk Oblast to the south

This item is part of our running news digest

July 31, 2022 7:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia has moved some units from the Sloviansk direction in Donetsk Oblast to the southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukraine’s military also said that Russian troops have had partial success near Avdiivka, a suburb of occupied Donetsk. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attempts to advance toward the Husarivka village in Kharkiv Oblast, according to the report.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok