externalGeneral Staff: Russia loses tank detachment in failed Kyiv assault.

March 20, 2022 8:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army's 6th tank regiment has been destroyed on March 20.

