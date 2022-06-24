General Staff: Russia loses tank detachment in failed Kyiv assault.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 20, 2022 8:31 pm
According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army's 6th tank regiment has been destroyed on March 20.
