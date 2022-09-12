General Staff: Russia launches 18 missile strikes, 39 airstrikes on Ukraine within a day
September 12, 2022 12:48 pm
The General Staff reported on Sept. 12 that more than 30 settlements in several regions, particularly Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, and Dnipro, were hit by the latest Russian attacks on both military and civilian infrastructure.
