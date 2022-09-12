Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 12:48 pm
The General Staff reported on Sept. 12 that more than 30 settlements in several regions, particularly Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, and Dnipro, were hit by the latest Russian attacks on both military and civilian infrastructure.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
