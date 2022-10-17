Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 8, 2022 1:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 8 that Russia had also lost 2,472 tanks, 5,111 armored fighting vehicles, 1,459 artillery systems, 345 multiple launch rocket systems, 180 air defense systems, 266 airplanes, 234 helicopters, 1,079  drones, and 15 boats.

