General Staff: Russia has lost 62,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
October 8, 2022 1:10 pm
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 8 that Russia had also lost 2,472 tanks, 5,111 armored fighting vehicles, 1,459 artillery systems, 345 multiple launch rocket systems, 180 air defense systems, 266 airplanes, 234 helicopters, 1,079 drones, and 15 boats.
