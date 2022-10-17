General Staff: Russia has lost 60,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 30 that Russia had also lost 2,380 tanks, 4,991 armored fighting vehicles, 3,811 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,405 artillery systems, 338 multiple launch rocket systems, 176 air defense systems, 265 airplanes, 228 helicopters, 1026 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 3, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.