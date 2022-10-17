General Staff: Russia has lost 60,110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
October 2, 2022 10:57 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 2 that Russia had also lost 2,377 tanks, 4,975 armored fighting vehicles, 1,405 artillery systems, 337 multiple launch rocket systems, 176 air defense systems, 264 airplanes, 227 helicopters, 1,015 drones, and 15 boats.
