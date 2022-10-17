Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Russia has lost 60,110 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 2, 2022 10:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 2 that Russia had also lost 2,377 tanks, 4,975 armored fighting vehicles, 1,405 artillery systems, 337 multiple launch rocket systems, 176 air defense systems, 264 airplanes, 227 helicopters, 1,015 drones, and 15 boats.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok