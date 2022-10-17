General Staff: Russia has lost 59,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
September 30, 2022 9:21 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 30 that Russia had also lost 2,338 tanks, 4,932 armored fighting vehicles, 3,768 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,391 artillery systems, 333 multiple launch rocket systems, 176 air defense systems, 264 airplanes, 225 helicopters, 1003 drones, and 15 boats.
