General Staff: Russia has lost 55,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

September 22, 2022 9:16 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 22. that Russia had also lost 2,236 tanks, 4,776 armored fighting vehicles, 3,630 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,341 artillery systems, 318 multiple launch rocket systems, 169 air defense systems, 253 airplanes, 218 helicopters, 941 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Sept. 22, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

