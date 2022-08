This item is part of our running news digest by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 20 that Russia had also lost 1,907 tanks, 4,212 armored fighting vehicles, 3,137 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,018 artillery systems, 266 multiple launch rocket systems, 141 air defense systems, 197 helicopters, 234 airplanes, 803 drones, and 15 boats.

