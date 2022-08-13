Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russia has lost 43,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

This item is part of our running news digest

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 13 that Russia had also lost 1,856 tanks, 4,115 armored fighting vehicles, 3,036 vehicles and fuel tanks, 978 artillery systems, 261 multiple launch rocket systems, 136 air defense systems, 193 helicopters, 233 airplanes, 779 drones, and 15 boats.


These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Aug. 13, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

