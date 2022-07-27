General Staff: Russia has lost 39,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on July 23 that Russia had also lost 1,708 tanks, 3,929 armored fighting vehicles, 2,820 vehicles and fuel tanks, 864 artillery systems, 253 multiple launch rocket systems, 113 air defense systems, 188 helicopters, 221 airplanes, 714 drones, and 15 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of July 23, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.