July 8, 2022
July 8, 2022 1:33 pm
Ukraine's General Staff said on July 8 that Russian forces are advancing in the direction of the villages of Vesela Dolyna and Spirne near the towns of Bakhmut and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. Russian troops have also advanced towards the village of Verkhnyokamyanske near Siversk and had "a partial success" there, the General Staff said.