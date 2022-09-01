Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, September 1, 2022

externalGeneral Staff: Putin ordered his troops to occupy entire Donetsk Oblast by Sept. 15

This item is part of our running news digest

September 1, 2022 6:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of the General Staff's main operations directorate, said on Sept. 1 that the Russian forces continue to hold the occupied areas of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts while trying to create favorable conditions for resuming the offensive.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok