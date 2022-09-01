General Staff: Putin ordered his troops to occupy entire Donetsk Oblast by Sept. 15
September 1, 2022 6:32 pm
Oleksii Hromov, deputy head of the General Staff's main operations directorate, said on Sept. 1 that the Russian forces continue to hold the occupied areas of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts while trying to create favorable conditions for resuming the offensive.