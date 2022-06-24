Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 13, 2022 8:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces, the authorities in Belgorod, Voronezh, Bryansk and Krasnodar and in Russian-controlled Crimea said they were stepping up security measures on April 11 over what they said were “possible provocations” from the Ukrainian side. “These measures are probably carried out in order to organize the movement of military equipment, weapons and personnel into the territory of Ukraine,” Ukraine’s General Staff reports.

