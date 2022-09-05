October futures on the ICE Futures exchange rose to $2,855 per 1,000 cubic meters on Sept. 5 from $2,213 on Sept. 2. Russian gas giant Gazprom halted gas supplies via the Nord Stream gas pipeline on Aug. 31 for an indefinite period. European leaders have accused Russia of weaponizing energy supplies to blackmail and intimidate the West, while Moscow blames Western sanctions and technical issues for the supply disruption.